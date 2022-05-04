E-Levy: Keep using MoMo - Eli Hini urges Ghanaians

Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini

Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini, has entreated Ghanaians to keep using their mobile money wallets despite the controversies surrounding the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



Since the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, some Ghanaians have complained about being charged unlawful.



The E-Levy imposes a 1.5% charge on some electronic transactions above GH¢100.

The Ghana Revenue Authority, in response, assured the affected customers of getting a refund.



Speaking on this development on Joy FM Super Morning Show, Mr Hini reiterated that the purpose of the mobile money business is to create convenience for Ghanaians, therefore, his momo agents and other key stakeholders will help educate the public on the E-Levy.



He said, "For me, when customers begin to see the full value, that misconception itself will begin to change. So we will be monitoring the landscape and ensure that customers are well educated on the benefits of service beyond where we are today. I’d encourage them to keep using their mobile money wallets. The value goes beyond what we are talking about today and the convenience it brings will be the measure for their success in terms of the experience on mobile money."



"Today, those value additions and conveniences are what will thrive the adoption, will continue to keep the momentum for our customers to use it over and above what the discussion on E-Levy is," he added.



Meanwhile, the charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).