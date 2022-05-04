E-Levy: Keep using MoMo - Eli Hini urges Ghanaians

Government imposes 1.5% tax on electronic transactions
GRA to refund unlawful deductions
We'll continue to educate customers on E-Levy
Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini, has entreated Ghanaians to keep using their mobile money wallets despite the controversies surrounding the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).
Since the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, some Ghanaians have complained about being charged unlawful.
The E-Levy imposes a 1.5% charge on some electronic transactions above GH¢100.
The Ghana Revenue Authority, in response, assured the affected customers of getting a refund.
Speaking on this development on Joy FM Super Morning Show, Mr Hini reiterated that the purpose of the mobile money business is to create convenience for Ghanaians, therefore, his momo agents and other key stakeholders will help educate the public on the E-Levy.
He said, "For me, when customers begin to see the full value, that misconception itself will begin to change. So we will be monitoring the landscape and ensure that customers are well educated on the benefits of service beyond where we are today. I’d encourage them to keep using their mobile money wallets. The value goes beyond what we are talking about today and the convenience it brings will be the measure for their success in terms of the experience on mobile money."
"Today, those value additions and conveniences are what will thrive the adoption, will continue to keep the momentum for our customers to use it over and above what the discussion on E-Levy is," he added.
Meanwhile, the charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).
The Ghana Revenue Authority has, however, said by June 30, 2022, it will fully roll out the Electronic Transfer Levy.
Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:
- E-Levy will go - Ablakwa happy with Mahama’s future NDC government plan
- E-Levy necessary to fill-in revenue losses, COVID-19 shocks – Akufo-Addo to workers
- You are desperate to gain credibility – Buaben Asamoa tackles Mahama over repeal of E-Levy
- Supreme Court to finally decide on E-Levy injunction
- I feel shame – KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government
- Read all related articles