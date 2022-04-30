0
E-Levy: MoMo agents to meet government on May 12

80932189 MoMo agents have protested against the E-Levy

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The government has scheduled a meeting with the leadership of Mobile Money Agents (MMA) as part of the smooth implementation of the Electronic Levy platform to charge a 1.5 levy on all Mobile Money transactions.

The Electronic Levy is also known as E-Levy will be implemented by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 1, 2022, as widely announced to help in the government’s revenue mobilization drive.

The spokesperson for the Mobile Money Association of Ghana, Mr. Charles Kwesi Addo made this announcement speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s evening news programme on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to him, the meeting is scheduled for the Jubilee House, the seat of government in Accra on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to hear the Association’s concerns about the introduction and implementation of the E-levy.

He was quick to add that the association has so far not been factored in the implementation processes for the take-off of the Electronic Levy tomorrow May 1, 2022.

He said the meetings so far have been with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Association of Bankers, and the Telecommunications Companies and not the MoMo agents.

'We have not been invited to any of such meetings ahead of the implementation, he said.

Our meeting with the government is after the implementation of the E-levy, he maintained.

As an association, we have made our concerns known to the authorities since the decision was taken to introduce the E-levy and we will reiterate that when we meet with them next month, he added.

