E-Levy: Only 40% of respondents will conduct electronic transfers when necessary – Survey

Mobile Money Vendor1212 Many stakeholders have kicked against the implementation of the E-Levy

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy Bill assented into Law

Ghana Revenue Authority to commence implementation from May 1

18 percent of respondents to find alternative for E-Levy - Global Info Analytics

A study by Global Info Analytics has said about 40 percent of Ghanaians sampled in a survey have indicated they will only conduct electronic money transactions when necessary.

The development comes after the firm sought to inquire about how Ghanaians are responding to the approval of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy which is set to take off from May 1, 2022.

An earlier study conducted by the Ghanaian-based polling firm showed that some 73 percent of Ghanaians sampled were against the passage of the levy.

But the latest findings by Global Info Analytics published on April 20, 2022 showed that the approval of the E-Levy will have no effect on 9 percent of the respondents sampled.

The study also showed that 18 percent of the 5,182 respondents sampled for the survey have said they will find an alternative the avoid the tax policy while 26 percent of respondents said they will be withdrawing their funds from their respective mobile money wallets.

In addition to the sampled respondents, some 7 percent said they do not use Mobile Money services on their mobile phones.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
