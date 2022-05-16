E-Levy: Over 120,000 persons reimbursed for wrongful deductions – GRA

Ghana Revenue Authority

Cash-out is also not affected by e-levy, GRA

100 and below whether on-net or off-net does not attract E-Levy



Customers complain of wrongful E-Levy deductions



The Ghana Revenue Authority has revealed that disbursement for a refund of wrongful E-Levy transactions has begun.



According to the Authority over one hundred and twenty thousand (120,000) accounts have been reimbursed for wrongful deductions since the start of the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1.



The implementation of the levy was characterized by issues of wrongful deductions, especially on transfers below GH¢100.



Head of Project Management Unit at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Isaac Kobina Amoako, whiles speaking to the press stated that, “the data we had for those who had a refund on 1st of May from one particular charging entity was around 120,000 customers whose monies have been refunded for 1st of May. I do not have the statistics for the other charging entities and for the other days that the reversal has been made. We’ve met Mobile Money Association, and we’ve seen that the transfers have stabilized.”

“People are now gaining confidence that when they transact with the vendors, cash is not affected by the e-levy. Cash-out is also not affected by e-levy and with the provision for also online businesses where they are being protected so that when you are purchasing online you don’t have to pay e-levy.”



The authority earlier alluded to the fact that there were indeed technical challenges with the implementation of the levy whiles noting that they will be rectified.



Amoako stated that a daily report will be taken by the authority and worked on for reimbursement.



“The feedback we got from one of the charging entities is that the configuration for off-net for less than 100 and below is being charged which is in two folds”.



“The first fold is that, 100 and below whether on-net or off-net does not attract E-Levy irrespective, but at the moment it’s a technical hitch. So it will be ratified automatically once the transaction is detected.”



“They will run an end-of-day report for all transactions below 100 transactions that were not supposed to attract the levy and were charged. The customers don’t need to do any intervention. If indeed the investigation shows that it was the first hundred cedis or below for the day, the amount will be refunded”, he added.