E-Levy: Panic response from MoMo users disturbing – Otumfuo

Ken Ofori-Atta is the Minister of Finance

The General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG), Mr. Evans Otumfuo, has said the Ministry of Finance failed to engage them prior to the passage of the E-Levy.

He was worried about this development but expressed hope that the implementation would yield results.



Otumfuo further noted that there have been panic withdrawals and attributed this situation to the lack of education on the policy.



“The panic response form our customers is very disturbing but then we understand them because there had been lack of education,” he told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM on Friday April 1.



President Akufo-Addo on Thursday March 31 assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill into law on Thursday March 31.



The policy was approved by a one-sided Parliament on Tuesday March 29 after the minority staged a walkout.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, revealed on Wednesday March 30 that deductions will start in May this year.



He said that is the assurance he has been given by the Controller and Accountant General (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who will be the revenue collectors.



“We had some meetings with Controller and Accountant Generals Department (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and they have said right at the beginning of May they should be able to put their system together,” he told TV3’s Roland Walker in Parliament after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of the Nation Address.



The signing comes at a time the Minority has sued the Attorney General at the Supreme Court over the approval of the bill by the House.