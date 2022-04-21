E-Levy: Some government officials want to manipulate the system - Yaw Tanoh

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh, has questioned the transparency involved in the collection of the Electronic Transfer Levy, otherwise known as E-Levy.



He wondered how monies accrued from the E-Levy would be accounted for, comparing it to the management of the COVID-19 funds.



According to him, some government officials are poised to manipulate the system to their advantage.

He pointed out that government has over the past months given conflicting figures on the COVID-19 expenditure.



Speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme on Tuesday, April 19, Yaw Asani Tanoh said, "The Finance Minister first put out his figures followed by the President, and look at the difference in figures; so big...the biggest is the figures from the Head of the Economic Management Team (Bawumia)... where did he get the 18.1bn from? These are the questions we should be asking."



He added, "If we can't account for COVID-19 funds how can we do same for E-Levy? There are people in this government who want to manipulate the system to their advantage... with all these figures that we're receiving, the government is telling us that their incompetence level has risen up to the crescendo..."



Meanwhile, the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has called on the Auditor General to audit government's COVID-19 expenditure following the conflicting figures.



It would be recalled that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill at a revised rate of 1.5% in Parliament.

This 1.5% levy will be charged on all electronic transfers of about GH¢100. It's a move by the goverment to widen the country's tax net.



Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, said government is targeting to generate GH¢4.5 billion by the end of December 2022.



This was a downward revision from an earlier GH¢6.9 billion target.



The minister explained the revised target was due to delays in securing parliament’s approval for the levy.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed that the implementation of the E-Levy will commence from May this year.