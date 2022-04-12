E-Levy: We anticipated panic withdrawals - Government Spokesperson

Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah,

Panic withdrawals are not in the highest of percentages.

E-Levy deductions to start in May this year, Ofori-Atta



E-Levy rate revised to 1.50%



Following panic withdrawals hitting the Mobile Money (MoMo) sub-sector, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has said government foresaw the happening while rooting for the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



He indicated that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, had stated previously that people would go and panic withdraw their funds from their wallets.



Mr Boakye-Danquah, however, pointed out that the panic withdrawals are not in the highest of percentages.



Speaking on TV3 New Day show on Tuesday, April 21, 2022, Mr Boakye-Danquah said, “That panic withdrawal, even the Minister has stated that it is expected that people would go and panic withdraw...But it is not in the highest of percentages as you will think. Because this digital platform and this online business has come to stay."

"At the backbench is what we need not to lose sight of is, we are expanding the tax bracket of having 2.3 million people who contribute income tax on a regulars basis to the upper echelon of the 18 million people,” he added.



It would be recalled that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill at a revised rate of 1.5% in Parliament.



This 1.5% levy will be charged on all electronic transfers of about GH¢100. It's a move by the goverment to widen the country's tax net.



Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, said government is targeting to generate GH¢4.5 billion by the end of December 2022.



This was a downward revision from an earlier GH¢6.9 billion target.



The minister explained the revised target was due to delays in securing parliament’s approval for the levy.