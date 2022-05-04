E-Levy anomalies to continue until July – Eli Hini

The implementation of the E-Levy begins from May 1, 2022

E-Levy implementation commences

GRA to address the public on May 5



GRA to refund unlawful deductions



The challenges associated with the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy are expected to continue until July this year.



This is according to the Chief Executive Officer of Mobiley Money Limited, Eli Hini.



So far, the rollout of the tax policy has been met with some challenges with consumers complaining about being charged unlawfully.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Eli Hini said the challenges are due to the modified approached being implemented by the charging entities under the Act.

“Now, the implementation that will now derive the use of the SIM registration using the GRA’s common platform is now the July one. So essentially, that is when we get the full scope and then we are able to complete the identification on either party…that is why for this particular modified approach, the refund process will be different from when we go into the full implementation because the conditions will be different,” Hini explained.



He continued, “With the modified approach that we’ve implemented, we do not have visibility on the other side; so, that scenario may arise. Usually, you look at the scenarios and you look at the percentage occurrence. Usually, for the kinds of transaction trends we’re seeing, people will normally not send money to themselves on another wallet; it will be to their bank account or from their bank account to their wallet.



“So, that scenario itself is a very minor part of the total volume. Once we put in an efficient refund process, it should be able to handle the numbers that will be on that side until we are fully operational on July 1 with the full scope” Eli Hini added.



Meanwhile, the Charging Entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).



The Ghana Revenue Authority have however set a one-month deadline to fully roll out the Electronic Transfer Levy by June 30, 2022.



The E-Levy imposes a 1.50 percent charge on some electronic transactions above GH¢100.