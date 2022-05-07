0
Menu
Business

E-Levy deductions: Over 128,000 people have received refunds - GRA

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 Offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Over 128,000 people wrongfully levied the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) have received refunds, according to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The implementation of the E-levy commenced on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

However, some customers have already reported cases of wrong deductions. Even though the rate of 1.5% was to affect a transaction of GHC100 and above, some customers claim they were charged despite transacting below the threshold.

Patrick Frimpong Danso a member of the GRA E-levy technical committee speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ said the wrong deductions were due to a system challenge.

"With the wrong deductions . . . so far over 128,000 have received a refund as of Thursday, according to the networks it was part of a system challenge, but a lot of people have had their monies refunded," he noted.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: