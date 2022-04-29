E-Levy implementation: We are not ready - MoMo Agents Association

The Momo Agents Association is set to hold talks with the President over the E-levy

With only two days for collection, the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana say they are not ready for the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy. The Association has continually expressed displeasure about the ELevy since it was announced in the 2022 Budget.

According to the Mobile Money Operators, implementation of the E-Levy is likely to collapse their businesses.



General Secretary of Mobile Money Agents Association, Evans Otumfuor said they lack the basic information on the implementation process and they are handicapped as to how the process will go.



Speaking on Behind the News, Mr. Otumfuor said as a major stakeholder they “have not been engaged”.

He said they fetch information from social media platforms.



Meanwhile, the Association is due to meet with the President on the 10th of May, 2022 to discuss issues on the E Levy and how the Association will help in its implementation so that the Agents, as well as clients, are not short-changed.