E-Levy implementation has been ‘very smooth’ – GRA

It has been 30 days since the implementation of E-Levy. The Ghana Revenue Authority noted that measures that were employed by the Authority led to a smooth implementation.



Even though the Authority said the implementation was smooth, there have been complaints of wrongful deductions by users.



In this light, the Head of Communication and Public Affairs at the GRA, Florence Asante is urging users with complaints to call the Authority to have them addressed.

“From the side of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy has generally been very smooth. We commenced implementation on Sunday, May 1. We had a lot of collaboration with our charging entities, and they are the banks, electronic money issuers, payment service providers, and specialized deposit-taking institutions.”



“So, we went into collaborations with all these institutions and businesses, and together with them, we planned on how we were going to implement the levy, and that accounted for the smooth introduction of the levy.”



Mrs. Asante also stated that the charging entities are being engaged to enhance the efficiency of platforms being used for the collection of the levy.



The E-Levy was implemented on May 1. It is a 1.5% levy on all electronic transfers after GH¢100.



The implementation was however characterized by complaints from users as they claimed wrongful deductions were been made.

The Authority stated that it had begun reimbursement of these deductions.



