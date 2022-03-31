‘E-Levy implementation hasn’t started, there's still a lot to be done’ – Telecoms Chamber

Ken Ashigbey is CEO of Telecoms Chamber

E-Levy bill passed

E-Levy to be implemented in May



We have not yet received any directive after passage of E-Levy, Telecom Chamber



Chief Executive Officer of the Telecommunications Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, has stated that the Chamber has not yet received the E-Levy bill after its passage in parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



It would be recalled that Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, had earlier claimed that two institutions had already begun the implementation of the tax.



He however urged them to put it on hold until the lawsuit filed by the minority in parliament at the Supreme Court has been dealt with.



Ken Ashigbey in a response to his claim on CitiNews interview said, “It was only preparatory engagements that were being done and not as if anybody is implementing anything. What parliament passes is what becomes law. In terms of the engagements, we had with GRA, that was the spirit of the fact that the Bill was before parliament. Since we had those initial conversations, there hasn’t been any implementation.”

“I have not seen the bill that has been passed, so we have not seen the date in there, so it will depend on what the GRA directs for our members to follow and configure their systems. So, there is still a lot to be done, and we are still waiting”, he stated.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had hinted that the implementation of the E-Levy will begin in May 2022.



According to him, discussions have been had with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and the Ghana Revenue Authority.



“We had some meetings with the Controller General and GRA, and they have indicated to us that right at the beginning of May, they should be able to get the systems altogether,” he noted.



The E-Levy which is a 1.5 percent tax on electronic transactions was passed by the Majority in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.