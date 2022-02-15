E-Levy is most viable option for government to sustain economy – Steven Amoah

Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso

Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, has insisted the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy is the most viable option for the government to sustain the economy.



He argues that the levy if approved, will present the nation with the opportunity to maximize its revenue generation efforts.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue segment on February 12, 2022, Dr Steven Amoah said critics against the levy must come to a realization of the economic situation the country is faced with.

“We have problems emanating from the time of Kwame Nkrumah, but since we [New Patriotic Party] took over, the improvements are there to show. I am not saying there is no cause for alarm, but let us discuss these issues out of deception and propaganda. Let us be honest and face the challenges and work on them because things are not that bad."



“COVID-19 really worsened situations, and it must be a lesson for us to begin a new paradigm shift for us to redefine our focus. We have to raise revenue and what is different if we use E-levy as a way of doing that,” he is quoted by CitiNewsroom.com



Dr. Steven Amoah further described calls for Ghana to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support as far-fetched.



“The IMF’s interventions in the past have not been worthwhile in improving the receding economy, and therefore we want stakeholders to throw their weight behind government to implement home-grown solutions to deal with the recurring economic woes.”