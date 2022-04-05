E-Levy likely to increase highway robberies, home invasions – Security analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Be circumspect when carrying cash on you – Security analyst to public



Security analyst, Adib Saani, has opined that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy will result in an increase of highway robberies and home invasions.



He argues that consumers of digital transactions are already beginning to engage in panic withdrawals over the tax measure with more Ghanaians likely to revert to the old cash-based form of transactions.



In a write up sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Saani explained that, “This invariably means more people will carry more cash and with criminals knowing this, they might enjoy a field day and break into homes looking for cash."

“Market men and women who also travel long distances to buy their wares are also likely to be targeted by highway robbers. Truck drivers are also likely to be potential targets as they carry a lot of money on them during trips to pay for exigencies,” he explained.



The security analyst however advised the general public to be circumspect in who they inform about their ordeals especially when it comes to cash transactions.



“Also, when artisans such as carpenters, masons, plumbers come into our homes to work, don’t let them know you have a lot of money. Mostly, home invaders are people we know and they also know us and so it’s important not expose yourself to needless danger,” he advised.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the implementation of the E-Levy will commence from May this year.



The controversial tax measure, according to government is expected to fill revenue gaps as it plans to rake in some GH¢6.9 billion for 2022 with a revised rate of 1.50 percent.