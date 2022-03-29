E-Levy not equivalent to digital service tax - Ato Forson

Finance Minister appears before parliament

UK do not operate a mobile money tax system, Ato Forson



E-Levy now 1.5%



Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has noted that the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) is not the same digital service tax as purported by some members of the majority in parliament.



According to him, Europe do not tax mobile money system, and in the case of Ghana, E-Levy is targeted at taxing mobile money customers.



Speaking on the floor of parliament of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the tax expert said, "Mr Speaker, in the last few days, I've read around and I've heard some of our colleagues ministers saying that it is equivalent to digital service tax in somewhere England. For the records, this is not a digital service tax. This is a tax on Mobile Money. UK do not operate a mobile money tax system and no where in Europe do they charge a tax on mobile money system."



"Mr Speaker, the tax that is before us is nothing but a tax on Mobile Money, period! And let it be accepted," he added.

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, countering the argument made by Ato Forson said, E-levy is not MoMo tax.



She said the revenue generated from the E-levy will be used in providing the needs of Ghanaians.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament when he appeared before the House.



E-Levy has been reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% on all electronic transactions.



