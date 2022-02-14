E-Levy not withdrawn, Bill will be reamended - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei -Mensah-Bonsu says government will no longer withdraw and re-lay the challenged Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill as earlier communicated.

He also rubbished claims that NPP leadership in parliament has confirmed the withdrawal of the controversial E-Levy.



Since the Finance Minister proposed a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions in the 2022 budget to increase revenue, there have been stiff opposition from a section of Ghanaians including the Minority in Parliament.



Opposers have cited concerns about the impact of the levy on ordinary Ghanaians.



Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie that the government is rather opting to amend the E-Levy rather than withdraw it totally given the magnitude of the work done by the committee.



“We have not said anywhere that the government through the finance minister has withdrawn the E-levy,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye

Adding that, “we are looking at reamending the bill.”



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was expected in Parliament last Friday to withdraw the Bill and reintroduce a revised version for the house’s consideration next Tuesday, February 15. But that did not happen.



Per the Finance Ministry estimates, the controversial E-Levy is estimated to rake in some ¢6.9 billion annually.



This, according to the Ministry, will increase the country’s tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% or more.