E-Levy passage: Government not listening to plight of citizens – Kwabena Duffuor

E-Levy Bill assented into law by President Akufo-Addo

E-Levy rate revised to 1.50%



Minority files suit against E-Levy passage



Former finance minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has accused the governing New Patriotic Party of being insensitive to the plight of citizens.



The tax measure, which was approved by Parliament on March 29 has been assented into law for implementation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reacting to the passage of the Bill in Facebook post, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said government has been deliberate in its refusal to take wise counsel over the controversial tax measure despite stiff opposition by citizens against it.



“The NPP has progressed in their passage of the unpopular e-levy bill. May it be on record that despite the hardship of the Ghanaian people and disaffection for the e-levy, the NPP ignored these concerns and added to our tax burden,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the tax measure has been amended to a revised rate of 1.50 percent from an initial 1.75 percent which will cover electronic transactions including mobile money payments, banks transfers among others.



Despite stiff opposition over the E-Levy from a cross section of Ghanaians, minority in parliament, civil society organisations, various stakeholders have described the tax measure as regressive and one that would erode gains made towards a cashless economy.



But Government believes the tax measure is necessary to fill revenue gaps and help address the country’s revenue mobilisation and economic management.



The implementation of the E-Levy is expected to rake in GH¢6.9 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year.



