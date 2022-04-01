9
Menu
Business

E-Levy passage triggers instant mad rush for MoMo withdrawals

56607760 File photo

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Massive withdrawals have hit the various mobile money vending outlets in the Ashanti Region after the passage of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) by Parliament on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

Some mobile money vendors who spoke to Class News’ Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, today, Wednesday, 30 March 2022, said the withdrawals mad rush started on Tuesday, right after parliament passed the e-levy bill.

According to the vendors, the majority of those who have come to transact business with them are making withdrawals.

The vendors fear the e-levy can collapse business if the President assents to the bill in the coming days.

Some people admitted to Elisha Adarkwah that they went to withdraw their money solely because of the passage of the bill.

Some customers, Elisha Adarkwah reported, cashed out as much as GHS5,000 from their e-wallets.

The vendors have, thus, called on the government to exempt mobile money transactions from the e-levy

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo be made permanent Black Stars coach?
Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup
Ato Essien took Ghc130m to set up another bank - Prosecutor
Otto Addo: The lanky winger who made history with Ghana
George Boateng points out the tactical formation which blunted Nigeria
An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leader - Muntaka
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022
Related Articles: