E-Levy proceeds to be used for creation of 1 million jobs – John Kumah

John Kumah98.png John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy

YouStart programme to create 1 million jobs

Government to use GH¢10 billion to create jobs

Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has assured of government’s commitment to put to good use the proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy.

Government said it will use part of the proceeds to finance the GH¢10 billion entrepreneurship programme set to launch in June.

The programme-YouStart when implemented is expected to create some 1 million jobs for Ghanaians.

In an interview on TV3, John Kumah noted that the programme will solve the current unemployment issues the country faces.

“First of all, government is grateful that the e-levy has been passed and successfully implemented. The next big move is for government to address the lack of jobs situation for the young people. And so, in the next month ahead, His Excellency the president will launch the YouStart program."

“The YouStart programme is a GH¢10-billion facility in the next three years that government is aiming at creating One million jobs in the private sector by encouraging young people in the areas of creativity, innovations and helping them to determine their own future.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
