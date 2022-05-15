2
Menu
Business

E-Levy proceeds to be used for creation of 1million jobs – John Kumah

John Kumah98.png John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy

YouStart programme to create 1m jobs

Govt to use 10billion to create jobs

Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has assured of government’s commitment to put to good use the proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy.

Government said it will use part of the proceeds to finance the 10 billion entrepreneurship programme set to launch in June.

The programme-YouStart when implemented is expected to create some 1m jobs for Ghanaians.

The E-Levy started Sunday, May 1.

In an interview on TV3, John Kumah noted that the programme will solve the current unemployment issues the country faces.

“First of all, government is grateful that the e-levy has been passed and successfully implemented. The next big move is for government to address the lack of jobs situation for the young people. And so, in the next month ahead, His Excellency the president will launch the YouStart program."

“The YouStart programme is a 10-billion facility in the next three years that government is aiming at creating One million jobs in the private sector by encouraging young people in the areas of creativity, innovations and helping them to determine their own future.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Ghana warned to be vigilant as 8 soldiers die in terrorist attack in Togo
Watch how these Ga residents ‘punished’ a Nigerian thief
Captain Smart slams Ablakwa over GH¢20,000-car-boot saga
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
Related Articles: