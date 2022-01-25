E-Levy rate: Come clear on reasons for not backing down on 1.75% – IMANI to government

Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI Africa president

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned government’s stance on refusing to make it clear on reasons why it should back down from the 1.75% rate of the Electronic Transaction Levy.



According to him, government has so far not provided any concrete reasons as to why the rate for the levy ought to be accepted by the populace.

Making his submission on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, Franklin Cudjoe said it would be beneficial for citizens to know and understand why government intends to peg the rate of the e-levy at 1.75 percent instead of a much lower rate.



“The greater challenge is that they are not communicating effectively why they want to maintain the 1.75%. It’s just that it should be done and part of it will be used on employment and rations. Seriously?,” the IMANI Africa president said.



He further described government’s claim of using proceeds from the E-Levy to shore up revenue and create unemployment as a scam.



Meanwhile, parliament reconvened on Tuesday January 25, 2022, following a divide on decisions over the 2022 budget statement earlier presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.