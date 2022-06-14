E-Levy reversal will not solve Ghana's economic woes - Prof Adei

Prof.Stephen is a renowned economist

Arise Ghana hits the streets on June 21 in protest of change

Pressure group calls for reversal of E-Levy



Arise Ghana wants reclassification of Achimota Forest



Renowned Economist, Prof Stephen Adei, has asserted that even if the Electronic Transfer Levy is reversed, petroleum prices are reduced, the Agyapa deal fails to go through, and the EI on the Achimota Forest is reversed, Ghana’s economic woes may not end.



According to him, doing these is relevant and important, but they are not the measures that will solve the country’s financial challenges.



His statement comes on the back of a planned demonstration by a youth group, Arise Ghana, on June 21.

The pressure group, Arise Ghana outlined four things it wants from the government, including the reversal of the electronic transfer levy and the non-approval of the Agyapa deal, among others.



Prof Adei, who was speaking at the opening of the Financial Economic Seminar in Accra on June 13, said, “Interestingly, I was looking through social media, and I saw a planned demonstration by a group called Arise Ghana on June 21; I think they are giving a sufficient notice and as I look through them, they have five complaints.”



“So, I went down to read what was their request to the government, and interestingly there were four of them. That E-Levy must be reversed, petrol prices should be reduced, the Agyapa deal should not come on, and the EI of the Achimota Forest should be reversed. And I said that well if the government did all these four things, it will not change the current situation, not that they are not important,” he added.



He also charged participants of the seminar to come up with economic solutions that would help the country.



“I am expecting in this forum, real serious engagements as to where we came from, why we are here, what are the options for the future and a country like Ghana, and which are the paths that may be most suitable,” he added.