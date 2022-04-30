0
E-Levy starts on May 1 – GRA assures smooth implementation

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that it has engaged with various charging entities to ensure the implementation of E-Levy which commences on Sunday, May 1, 2022

In a statement by GRA, it stated that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy.

Meanwhile, The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have indicated they will meet with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May over the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy).

According to the President of the Association, Dela Dunstan Abotsi, they are hopeful that the meeting with the President Akufo-Addo will help address some of their concerns in regards to the E-Levy which is set to take off on May 1.

Below is the statement:

