E-Levy tax to help reduce Ghana’s rising debt stock – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Ghana’s public debt stock hits GH¢351.8 billion in December 2021

Parliament passes E-Levy under certificate of urgency

E-Levy rate revised to 1.50%



E-Levy to rake in GH¢6.9 billion as revenue in 2022 – Finance Minister



The passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy into law is expected to held reduce Ghana’s rising public debt reduce the rate of borrowing.



This is according to the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Speaking to journalists after the passage of the controversial tax measure on March 29, the Majority Leader argued that the bill “will curtail the rate of borrowing and thereby curtail the increasing debt stock. Who in Ghana, which Member of Parliament will say that he doesn’t like this?”



He added that government will now look into the inputs for how the levy will be implemented.

“Parliament will look at its reportage. How much is coming? How are we applying those revenues, I think that Parliament’s oversight responsibility must come to play” he added.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said despite stiff opposition over the E-Levy, delay in the passage of the tax measure has taken a severe toll on the economy including depreciation of the cedi and withdrawal of foreign investments.



Meanwhile, Parliament has adopted a revised rate of 1.5 percent for the Electronic Transfer Levy from an initial 1.75 percent proposed by government.



This was after Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5 percent E-Levy bill to advance its passage following its consideration.



Ken Ofori-Atta argued that the levy when assented into law seeks to raise about GH¢6.9 billion in 2022 which will serve as a key mechanism that ensures Ghanaians contribute their fair share toward development.



The levy which was passed under a certificate of urgency did not make headway without some controversy in the House as the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout citing their refusal to be associated with what they say is a regressive policy that will erode gains made towards a cashless economy and place more burden on citizens.

The E-levy when assented into law will cover all electronic transfers including mobile money, ATM withdrawals, bank transfers among others.



The levy will apply the 1.5 percent charge on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.







