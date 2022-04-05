5
Menu
Business

E-Levy to defeat government's cashless economy agenda - Dumelo

John Dumelo 43 2.png Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo,

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy revised to 1.5%

Akufo-Addo signs E-Levy into law

Panic withdrawals will soon hot momo business over implementation of E-Levy

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has asserted that the introduction of the most talked-about tax, E-Levy defeats government's digitalization agenda of having a cashless economy.

According to him, panic withdrawals will soon hit mobile money businesses as Ghanaians are reluctant to pay the E-Levy.

John Dumelo added that Ghanaians would devise a means to swerve this tax measure when it is finally operationalized in May this year.

He entreated government to stop tax exemptions and look for ways to raise domestic revenue for the country.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, John Dumelo said, "E-Levy is about to defeat the purpose of a cashless economy. Panic withdrawals will soon happen and people will find legally smart ways to avoid the system. There are better ways to raise revenue. Stop tax Exemptions, Block corruption loopholes!!!"

Meanwhile, the E-Levy has been revised downwards to 1.5%.

This 1.5% levy will be charged on electronic transfers of about GH¢100. It's a move by goverment to widen the country's tax net.

It would be recalled that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament.

Parliament approved the E-Levy Bill after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House. It was considered under a certificate of urgency.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 31, 2022, signed into law the E-Levy.

Read John Dumelo's tweet below.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below;

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: