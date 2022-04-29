E-Levy will be fully rolled out on May 1 - Government contradicts GRA

The implementation of the E-Levy will commence from May 1, 2022

GRA announce phased approach in the implementation of E-levy on May 1

Sam George mocks GRA, urges them to listen to technical advice



John Kumah urge public to ignore E-levy propaganda



The government has said that the E-levy will be fully implemented beginning Sunday, May 1, 2022.



John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister, in a post on his social media handle, indicated that the Ministry has ironed out all challenges relative to the implementation.



He maintained that it was the expectation of government that the E-levy implementation will be seamless.

“Contrary to some naysayers' expectations, the GRA, Ministry of Finance, and the Telcos have had fruitful deliberations over the levy's implementation these past weeks. The deliberations among the various stakeholders have helped address all potential implementation concerns.



“Indeed, the extensive deliberations climaxed on Wednesday 27th April 2022, when the final road map for implementation was agreed on.



“The government's commitment to a smooth implementation of the levy has not waned, albeit the needless and often exaggerated propaganda raised by key members of the NDC,” John Kumah posted on his Facebook timeline.



He added that, “government remains determined to fully deploy the levy for the betterment of Ghana”.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has backtracked on the full implementation of the E-levy.

The Authority in an April 28 statement said it will rather adopt a phased-approach.



“Following the Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022,” parts of the statement read.



Reacting to the statement, however, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George admonished the tax-collecting agency to listen to technical advice when it is given.



“Dear @GhanaRevenue, next time take technical advice when it is given. When you rush, you would crush. Cheers,” he tweeted.



