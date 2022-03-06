0
Menu
Business

E-Levy will be passed at the right time despite delay - Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo Markin New. Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has indicated that although government is losing revenue due to the delay in the approval of the E-Levy, the bill will be passed at the appropriate time.

He was speaking on reasons why the Majority had failed to present a program for the approval or otherwise of the E-levy before the House.

He said, “The e-levy falls under the programmes that we have proposed. So, as and when it’s supposed to be taken, members will be put on notice. Road tolls are not being taken, of course. We have already passed the appropriation government should be spending in the 2022 budget.”

“Due to the delay in the passage of the E-levy, government has already lost January and February revenue. I believe that when the time comes, we will do the needful to make Ghanaians know that we mean businesses,” the deputy majority leader in parliament said.

He made the remarks while presenting the business statement for next week in Parliament on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs
Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana
I now take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Related Articles: