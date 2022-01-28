E-Levy won’t destroy your businesses – Government to MoMo vendors

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated categorically that the implementation of the e-levy will not impact the business of Mobile Money (MoMo) operators negatively.



According to her, the government is working to rather grow their business with the e-levy.



Speaking at a town hall meeting in the Eastern region on Thursday, January 27, 2022, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said, “I can say confidently to the MoMo operators that we’re working to grow your business and not destroy it.”

She called on the Minority in Parliament to cooperate with government to pass the e-levy bill before the House.



The communications and digitalization minister stated that just as the communication services tax was rolled out successfully despite the controversies, the e-levy would be implemented.



Monies accrued from e-levy will be used to create jobs and grow the private sector to employ more of the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



