E-Ley will transform indigenous capital into local production - Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, NPP Director of Communications

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said the E-levy proposal has been accepted by many people in principle.

What is is left is for the communicators of the party to deepen the explanation and conversation on the benefits of the proposal to Ghanaians he said.



Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Friday February 18, he said the E-levy, if approved, will serve as a catalyst for private sector investment both local and foreign, into productive areas.



The former Member of Parliament for Adentan said: ”You should continue to serve the NPP irrespective of the results of the [internal] elections. That brings me to the other thing we are talking about, e-levy.



“You will be surprised how many of NPP officers at local level and communicators are not talking enough about government policies especially the E-levy.

“I was in a couple of funerals yesterday in the region and I took time off to speak to lot of people. Opinion I am getting all the way from the chiefs I interacted with, opinion leaders from across the country and the local people is that the NPP in the community is not stepping out to project the NPP .



“The NPP in the communities must step out and boldly project the party and its achievements, it is so important. Many people have accepted the E-levy in principle but they still need to be spoken with and engagement must continue.



“That is where I pick these conversations up that we members of the NPP ought to be talking more about the E-levy at local level. So some of the information may not be very clear but the reason, we believe at national level, at government level is clear.



"It is an opportunity to transform local, indigenous capital into local production, creating high skills and then you will have high paying private sector jobs. Because the E-levy will act as a catalyst to drive private sector investments both local and foreign into the productive areas.”