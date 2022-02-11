E-Passport: ICAO congratulates Ghana for decision to join Public Key Directory

‘Ghana Card’ now adopted as valid e-passport

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has congratulated Ghana for its decision to join the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD).



The development comes after ICAO successfully on Wednesday February 9 approved that Ghana’s national identification card also known as the ‘Ghana Card’ be recongised as an electronic passport for international travel.



A tweet posted by ICAO on Thursday February 10 said, “We congratulate Ghana for its decision to join the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD). It is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate e-Passports”

Ghana on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 signed a certificate of authority into the PKF system at a ceremony held by the Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal, Canada.Ransford Sowah, Ghana’s High Commissioner in Canada received the country’s certification to allow for the adoption of the unique biometric identification card for travel.Prior to this, Ghana was in October last year accepted as the 79th member of ICAO’s Public Key Directory (PKD) community.The ICAO (PKD) is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate e-passports for travel-related activities.

Meanwhile, ICAO Director of Air Transport, Mohamed Fareed further congratulated Ghana for achieving the feat.



“Congratulations to Ghana for its decision to join the @ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD). It was a pleasure to personally congratulate the DG of Ghana Mr. Charles Kraikue and Ms. Anita Adjei-Nmashie, Ghana’s representative to ICAO on this important milestone,” Mohamed Fareed wrote.





