E-Pharmacy will speed up process of ordering medication - Dr. Bawumia

National Electronic Pharmacy Platform launched

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NEPP), an application that will allow Ghanaians to purchase licensed medications remotely.



Speaking at the launch in Accra on July 18, the vice president said users of the platform, can through the mobile application, place an order for the prescribed medication.

He explained that the request will however be checked by a professional pharmacist on the app which will be different from the face-to-face interaction in pharmacies.



“We are creating an enabling environment that will bring the pharmacy to your doorstep. This digital platform will speed up the process of ordering medication considerably. Payment is done on the app and Ghanaians can use MoMo, Visa, or Mastercard to pay remotely,” the vice president said.



He added that users can also select a GPS address for delivery that is the most convenient.



The vice president further outlined that the E-pharmacy platform is the first in the country which will offer Ghanaian easy access to prescribed medication.

“For the first time in our nation, we are going to deploy a National Electronic Pharmacy Platform which will enable over 30 million Ghanaians to have access to prescribed medicines in a more convenient, cost-effective and quality assured manner."



Dr. Bawumia also reminded the audience that Ghanaians have had to drive long distances to find pharmacies that supply reliable and affordable medications.



“It’s true that before the e-pharmacy, sick Ghanaians have often bought fake medication at very high prices.”



He also highlighted that buying medications online come with risks such as the sale of illegal medications and lack of receiving purchases.

“The new e-pharmacy will change all that, offering good prices and legal medications, with the convenience of the internet,” he pointed out.



Meanwhile, the e-pharmacy is the latest policy implemented under Dr. Bawumia’s ‘digitisation’ agenda.



It will add to the already existing Ghana Card, Ghana Pay, e-payments for electricity, Digital Address System and among others.



The launch of the e-pharmacy will allow Ghana to join the e-pharmacy global market which is valued at US$52 billion and projected to increase over the next decade.

