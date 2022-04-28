E-commerce fraud, scams evading Ghana’s online trading industry – PCSRC

E-commerce

E-commerce, e-logistics, digital trading activities to be regulated

Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to root out e-commerce fraud and scams



E-commerce fraud on the rise, Communications Ministry



The Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC), has stated that activities of frauds and scams evading the e-commerce space in Ghana have been taken note of.



The Commission under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has therefore announced that these fraudulent activities will be rooted out by the various processes it is currently embarking on.



In a press release signed by the Executive Secretary, Hamdaratu Zakaria the move to go hard on these fraud schemes comes after “reports of heightened concern about the fraudulent actions of some e-commerce, logistics, courier, and digital trading enterprises in Ghana and the sub-region by the Fourth Estate newspaper.”



In this light, the Commission said it is working with other Ministry of Communications & Digitalisation (MOCD) agencies to regulate e-commerce, e-logistics, and digital trading activities in the country.

The Commission said the “Ministry and its agencies have been aware of these problems for some time now and are taking important steps to address them, such as the SIM registration process that is still ongoing.”



According to PRSRC, portals have been developed for the public to be able to identify legitimate businesses before they perform transactions.



“A free-to-use electronic portal has already been developed to enable all members of the public to obtain directory information on all registered e-commerce traders and logistics companies (including courier services) in good standing with the PCSRC before doing business with them. This system will be integrated with telecom and corporate registries to close existing loopholes.



“Furthermore, a complaints and business rating system will be centralised so that fraudulent persons and sham businesses no longer hide behind the current anonymity provided by digital technology to dupe unsuspecting members of the public. They will be blacklisted. This is absolutely necessary to sanitize this rapidly growing sector and provide security for the conduct of genuine online business,” portions of the release said.



Read full release here:



