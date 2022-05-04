E-levy: Duration for charging entities to prepare wasn't enough – Ken Ashigbey

Ken Ashigbey is CEO of Telecoms Chamber

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Mr. Ken Ashigbey, has stated that charging entities did not have enough time to adequately prepare for the implementation of the electronic transfer levy.



The Ghana Revenue Authority has begun the implementation of the E-Levy from May 1, 2022.



The levy since its implementation has seen various hitches as customers have complained of unlawful deductions.

It is in this light that Ken Ashigbey stated that just a month to prepare for the implementation of the tax was not enough.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 news, he said “For a project that would include over 300 charging entities, if you take Mobile Money alone, there are tens of millions of customers, that is such a major project and the one-month time was not good enough for us to complete the processes, test them and be able to assure customers that when you went live with it the user experience will be good and there will be no major hitches.”



Following complaints of wrongful withdrawals, the Ghana Revenue Authority issued some guidelines on how users can fil for a reversal.



The authority in a statement said “Under this phased approach it has been decided that all ‘on-net’ and ‘off-net’ transfers including transfer to own account shall be subject to the e-levy.



“This is because of the lack of visibility across all networks due to the phased approach. However, charging entities are to exempt ‘on-net’ transfers between accounts owned by the same person where the identity of the person can be determined”.