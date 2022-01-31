E-levy: Government needs money for infrastructural development - Joe Ghartey

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey

E-levy a solution to Ghana's major developement

E-levy dropped to 1.5%



E-levy to create jobs for unemployed youth, Joe Ghartey



Former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey, has said government needs money to embark on infrastructural projects in the country.



He stated categorically that the implementation of E-levy will be a solution to Ghana's major problems - unemployment, fix deplorable roads, among others.



Revenues generated from the E-levy, Joe Ghartey said, will broaden the country's tax net.

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in a media engagement said, “There are some communities that do not even have one kilometre of tarred road, the government needs money for infrastructural development and the E-levy will be a solution for these major developments.”



It would be recalled that on November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, the E-levy will enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy, after it was re-laid before parliament last week was dropped to 1.5% but the minority in parliament opposed the new percentage to be taxed on all electronic transactions.



