E-levy: Majority of entrepreneurs rely on MoMo for business - Opare Addo

NDC national youth organizer, George Opare Addo

E-levy is a draconian tax

NDC will kick against 1.75% e-levy, Opare Addo



2022 budget did not include a comprehensive plan to create jobs for the youth



National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has described the newly introduced tax on all electronic transactions as draconian.



According to him, majority of entrepreneurs in the country rely on electronic payments for the transaction of business.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, George Opare Addo said, the 1.75% e-levy will negatively impact businesses.

He furthered that this e-levy will compound the burden of Ghanaians, especially young entrepreneurs amidst the economic hardship.



"To our young people, you are right to be disappointed in the budget presented as it does not include a comprehensive plan to create jobs for the many young people out of school without jobs, vocational or professional skills in this hardened economy. In the absence of creating jobs and equipping you with the right skills to be employable, this administration must not look to further burden you with more inconsiderate policies that will make life more unbearable for us," part of the statement read.



"We recognize that majority of entrepreneurs who rely on electronic payments to run their businesses are young people and this draconian tax will adversely affect you. Thus the proposed 1.75% levy on electronic payments will be counter productive. We are sorry that this government, under the guise of widening the tax bracket is oblivious to our plight as young people and has resorted to taxing every service that makes our lives easier. Rest assured that we stand with you on this, we will oppose this!" the statement added.



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.