E-levy: Ofori-Atta emotionally blackmailing Ghanaians - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of emotionally blackmailing Ghanaians with the E-Levy.



Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier stated that the economy will be in shambles if the E-Levy is not accepted and government will have to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, Ghana's economy, rated negative for the first time in history by Moody's implies that the economy has collapsed.

“The outlook of our economy has been graded as negative. It has never happened in the history of the country. What it means is that we’re dead and on our way to the mortuary," he said on Accra-based TV3.



“If it gets to the stage where investors are no longer willing to lend you money and the Finance Minister is saying that if you don’t approve e-levy which will give me 6.9bn in 2022 our economy will collapse, then we have no economy. He is now emotionally blackmailing us,” Sammy Gyamfi added.



Despite the controversies surrounding the E-Levy, government has in the past weeks held town hall meetings to educate Ghanaians on the need to accept the E-levy.



The exercise will also give government feedback on reactions from citizens on the proposed levy and how best to implement it.