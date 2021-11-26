E-levy: Tax undertakers, chiefs who sell lands - Odike to government

Founder of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addae Odike

Founder of United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike, has entreated government to impose a tax on the amount of money undertakers (those who bath corpse(s) at the mortuary charge) for their services.



He furthered that chiefs who sell lands also needed to pay taxes on the money they make from selling those properties.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Akwasi Addae Odike on the newly introduced 1.75% levy placed on all electronic transactions, he opined that this particular tax will not affect the rich but will rather impoverish the poor.

Mr Odike said, “An undertaker can charge over GHC10,000 for working on only one corpse on a Saturday and walk away with all the cash without paying any taxes on their incomes; chiefs also sell large tracts of land without paying any taxes but expect their towns to be developed, it is high time the government looked at taxing all those activities.”



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the 2022 budget reading in parliament, announced the introduction of 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



