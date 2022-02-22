E-levy: The legitimate reality is there’s no money – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said although the demand for salary increment by public sector workers is legitimate, the country has no money.

According to the Minister, there I the need to generate more money because the country has no money, thus the need for all to support government’s proposed tax on electronic transactions (E-levy).



Speaking at a town hall meeting on Monday, 21 February 2022 in the Upper West regional capital, Wa, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “I look at teachers and civil servants for example, and I will be the first to admit that the salaries are indecent, nobody will argue with that. At the same time, it is 60 per cent of all the revenue we collect from 700,000 people [go into salary payment,] that is also a fact.



“So yes, there is a legitimate demand for more and there is a legitimate reality that there is no money. So what do we do as a society? Then you ask me to give you more salary, which is fine, then I say, but it is your colleague civil servants who collect the money, so how can you responsible for collecting the money, not collect it and then tell me to give you the money. That will be another issue,” he said.

The Finance Minister also called on Ghanaians to support the passage of the levy.



Government has been holding town hall meetings to sensitise Ghanaians on the need to support the passage of the bill.