E-levy: We need to be able to finance our own development – Ursula

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said Ghana would need to be able to finance its own development if it is to be truly independent.

To that end, she said the government would have to find ways to generate domestic revenues for the development.



Speaking at the government town hall meeting on the E-levy proposal in Koforidua on Thursday, January 27, the Ablekuma West Member of Parliament said "so long us we depend on loans they will dictate the pace of our developments.”



“We need to find the way to increase domestic revenue mobilisation,” she added.



“We are talking about a Ghana beyond aid, we need to be able to finance our own development and stop the dependence on either loans or grants or aid from other countries if we are to be truly independent.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier reiterated the need for the introduction of the E-levy in the 2022 budget statement.



Mr Akufo-Addo tweeted on Wednesday, January 26 that the proposal will among other things, reduce Ghana’s dependence on debt.



“The e-levy will provide government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt,” the President said.



