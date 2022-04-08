0
Business

E-levy implementation to start May 1 - GRA

Ghana Revenue Authorityw121 Ghana Revenue Authority

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy assented into law

1.5% tax on electronic transactions, Finance Minister

GRA, telcos ready to collect E-Levy

The Ghana Revenue has announced that effective May 1, 2022, the implementation of the 1.5% levy on electronic transactions will begin.

According to the Commissioner-General, after the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) implementation will commence on May 1.

He stated that the levy applies to mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same electronic money issuer, transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts, transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts, etc.

The Charging institutions are electronic money issuers, payment service providers, banks, specialized deposit-taking institutions, and other institutions prescribed by regulations made by the act.'

Meanwhile, CEO of the Telecoms Chamber, Ken Ashigbey stated that the telcos are doing whatever is possible to ensure that the E-Levy is implemented in May.

