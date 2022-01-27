E-levy 'lazy man’s approach' sit and plan again – K’si traders assoc. to govt

Traders resist E-Levy

The Concerned Central Market Traders Association in Kumasi, has said the e-Levy will have a negative effect on their business if introduced and called on government to rescind its decision to get parliament to pass the bill.

The association which has described the 1.75 percent electronic transaction levy proposed by government as a “lazy man’s” approach wants the tax net widened instead, to get more people to pay taxes.



Speaking in an interview with ClassFM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, on Wednesday, 26 January 2021, Chairman for the Concerned Central Market Traders Association, Frank Antwi bemoaned the effect the levy will have on their businesses as its members rely on the use of mobile money to transact business.



He said: “When you talk about trading in Kumasi here, our customers always come from nearby villages so sometimes they call you and send you momo to buy them the goods.



“So what you do is, you just get the goods prepared for them. E-Levy, it [will] create problems to us, so the government should sit and think again.”

Mr. Antwi added that, “to me, I think the government is lazy because, in Ghana, we have so many people who don’t pay tax so the government should open the tax net, and catch more people inside the net. So he’ll get more money to develop Ghana than the cheap way they’re trying to use."



“It’s a lazy man approach, so the finance minister should sit and plan again.”



However, some members of the association want government to reduce the 1.75 percent if not cancel the entire levy.