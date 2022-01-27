E-levy will provide more jobs, reduce dependence on debt – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Government of Ghana has reiterated the need for the introduction of the E-levy in the 2022 budget statement.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tweeted on Wednesday, January 26 that the proposal will among other things, reduce Ghana’s dependence on debt.



“The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt,” the President said.





The e-levy will provide Government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt. #GhanaNeedsTheELevy #ElevyForDevelopment pic.twitter.com/c2ecGOa412 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) January 26, 2022

The Government is holding a Town Hall Meeting on the E-Levy, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 27th January 2022 at 2pm.This forms part of the stakeholder engagements on the proposal.

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged all Members of Parliament to make it a priority to partake in the process leading to the passage of the E-levy.



He told the House on Tuesday, January 25 that further stakeholder consultations are ongoing on the proposal hence the inability of the Business Committee to programme it during the first week of the first sitting of the second session.



The Business Committee, he said hopes to programme the proposal for consideration in the second week after the engagement.



The Suame Lawmaker explained the absence of the E-levy proposal on the Order Paper saying “Mr Speaker, as Honourable members will recall the House was expected to conclude consideration and passing of the electronic transfer levy bill 2021 by the end of the third meeting for the first session."



“Due to unforeseen circumstances however, the House was unable to consider and pass the bill at the end of the meeting. It was therefore the contemplation of the Business Committee that the Bill will be scheduled for consideration by the House during the first week of the first meeting of the second session.

“However upon consultation with the sponsoring Minister the committee is not unable to programme same for this week after the resumption.



The Honorable Minister of Finance has been undertaking further engagement with stakeholders and sections of the general public with respect to some concerns that have been raised on the bill.



“The committee, in all probability, will programme the bill for consideration in the second week of this meeting and honorable members are therefore encouraged to participate fully in the consideration and the process of the passage of the bill.”