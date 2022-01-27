E-levy will spur Ghana’s entrepreneurial journey – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the e-Levy being introduced by the government will spur the country’s growth in entrepreneurship.

Delivering a speech at the 73rd annual New Year School on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 in Accra, being held under the theme; “COVID-19 and Socio-Economic Dynamics in Ghana”, Mr. Ofori-Atta noted that the e-Levy is linked to the government’s YouStart initiative and will help grow such entrepreneurship programs.



“The E-Levy is intrinsically linked to the YouStart initiative. We consider the E-Levy is an essential tool to increase our tax to GDP from around 13 percent to 16 percent and above,” the Finance Minister said.



He emphasized that the introduction of the levy will afford the country enough revenue to sustain investments in entrepreneurship.

Mr. Ofori-Atta stated: “The E-Levy would not only ensure that we do not crowd out the private sector by reducing borrowing but would also ensure that we have the revenues to sustainably invest in entrepreneurship, youth employment, cyber security, digital and road infrastructure.



“The E-Levy also provides a means for all Ghanaians to help support their country and grow.”