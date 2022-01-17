E-levy would help drive Ghana’s GDP to revenue ratio to 20% – Fitch

Fitch Ratings

A report by Fitch Ratings has indicated that revenue generation measures proposed in the 2022 Budget including the e-levy would help the country raise its revenue to GDP ratio to 20 percent.



According to Fitch, the new revenue measures by the government and the reduction in COVID-19 related expenditure would help increase the revenue to GDP ratio to 20 percent in 2022 from the estimated 15.4 percent for 2021.



“The government's fiscal consolidation plans are focused on revenue measures adopted in the 2022 budget, including a new 1.75% e-levy on certain digital transactions and changes to the calculation of certain taxes and import duties."

“The medium-term fiscal framework envisages that these new revenue measures, together with fading pandemic-related expenditure, will drive an increase in government revenue to 20.0% of GDP in 2022 from an estimated 15.4% in 2021,” the report said.



Fitch said the move by government would help reduce its fiscal deficit from 12.2 percent of GDP for 2021 to 9.5 percent of GDP in 2022.



"Fitch believes that Ghana will achieve moderate medium-term fiscal consolidation, but that the government's forecasts are overly optimistic. We forecast the fiscal deficit will narrow by significantly less, to 9.5% of GDP in 2022 and approximately 8.0% in 2023, as government revenue experiences a smaller increase," the report said.



"Ghana has struggled with earlier efforts to raise revenue/GDP and public finances were deteriorating even before the pandemic, albeit partly related to the clean-up in the financial and energy sector," it added.