E-systems: About GH¢1.4 billion generated as revenue to government monthly - GSA

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck

GH¢18.1 billion generated as revenue from April 2020 to June 2021

Adopt new policy regimes to facilitate trade



GSA hold 13th maritime law seminar for superior court justices



Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck, has said the introduction of Paperless Port Clearance System and the operation of a Single Window Platform through Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) has helped the shipping and logistics industry to rake in a whopping sum of money in a month.



According to her, about GH¢1.4 billion is generated as revenue monthly.



She furthered that from June last year to April 2021, a total of GH¢18.1 billion has been raked in as revenue for government.

Describing the figures as unprecedented, she highlighted the importance of technology and innovation to revenue generation.



Speaking at the 13th maritime law seminar for judges of superior courts of Ghana, Benonita Bismarck said with the new policy regimes to facilitate trade at various ports, “It is estimated that it [the e-system] generates between ¢1.3 billion to ¢1.4 billion monthly to the government. These are unprecedented figures.”



The 13th maritime law seminar for superior court justices was organized by Ghana Standard Authority in collaboration with the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) to build the capacity of justices on contemporary happenings in the maritime industry.



They were taken through various topics such as piracy and terrorism, bills of landing and other documents needed for international trade, arrest of ships, judicial sale and distribution of proceeds.