E-transactions rapidly growing in sub-Saharan Africa – IMF

Digital payment systems can make a great mark in the formal and informal trading sector

E-transactions boost digital payments

1.75% e-levy proposed by Ghana’s government



IMF wants regulators to protect consumers' money



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated electronic money transactions are widely used across the globe especially in many African countries.



According to the Fund, in order to yield more benefits in the digital payments space, regulators of these e-money platforms must take stringent steps to keep consumers’ money safe and secure.



A blog post shared on the Fund's website further underscored the need for increased investments in the digital sector.



“As e-money use grows, regulators need to focus on consumer protection and the integrity of the overall payments system.”

“With the growing importance of e-money issuers, a comprehensive, robust framework for regulation and safeguarding customer funds is critical. Imagine you go to pay for your morning coffee and your stored-value card returns an error message, or the wallet in the payments app on your phone isn’t opening because the company providing the payment service has gone bankrupt,” portions of the post read.



It added, “Digital forms of money including central bank digital currencies, privately issued stable coins, and e-money continue to evolve and find new ways to become more integral in people’s day-to-day lives.”



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, his in the country’s 2022 budget statement announced in November this year introduced the electronic transactions levy, also known as the e-levy



The levy will impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money, ATM withdrawals, inward remittances among others.



