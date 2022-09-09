EC urges NIA to fast-track issuance of Ghana Card

File photo: Ghana Card

Deputy Chairman in charge of operations at the Electoral Commission, Samuel Tettey, has asked the National Identification Authority to fast-track the issuance of Ghana cards to those who have qualified to receive them.

According to the Commission, the Ghana card will be the sole identity to be used in registering voters thus the need to ensure that people have access to them.



He made the call when he spoke to journalists on September 8, 2022.



“Again, we call on the NIA to accelerate the pace of the printing of the Ghana Card to make it easy for anyone who is interested in registering with us to do so,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



“We expect all the players in the electoral process, including political parties, to encourage all those who do not have Ghana Cards to visit the offices of the National Identification Authority and register for the Ghana Card,” the Commissioner urged.



The Electoral Commission has stated that the guarantor system will no longer be used in the 2024 voters’ registration exercise.

The directive is expected to become fully effective with the maturation of a yet-to-be laid constitutional instrument.



SSD/FNOQ