ECG Managing Director has attained retirement age, remove him – Workers union

Kwame Agyeman Budu, Managing Director, ECG

Workers union of ECG want MD sacked

Workers union accuse Kwame Agyeman-Budu of non-performance



ECG staff threaten to embark on strike



Some workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana are calling for the removal of the Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



According to union workers of the ECG under the Trade Union Congress, Kwame Agyeman-Budu has allegedly attained the mandated retirement age of 60 hence his contract as MD must not be renewed.



Addressing journalists in Accra, the workers union alleged Kwame Agyeman-Budu has “refused to stay away and continue to parade himself as MD and signing official documents.”



“The MD [Kwame Agyeman-Budu] reached the 60 years mandatory retirement on February 21, 2021. The earlier petition sent through the board chair informing the board that, staff will not work with the MD due to non-performance and retirement is yet to receive any response,” leadership of the workers union added.

The latest vote of no confidence on Kwame Agyeman-Budu would not be the first as some staff of the company have been protesting for him to resign shortly after his appointment.



In 2021, workers of ECG accused the Managing Director [Kwame Agyemang Budu] of some procurement process breaches under clear supervision.



Citing examples, they said the contracts of some Six (6) substations were awarded by the Managing Director but recommendations of the evaluation committee were sidestepped and awarded to other companies.



The Union also decried the alarming rate at which the Company’s technical and commercial losses were increasing.



They claimed a conservative estimate puts the current system loss figure at over 34% as of February 2021, and there are no concrete strategies in place to bring them down in the short and medium-term and added that a figure which was between 23% and 24% as at the time of his assumption of office.