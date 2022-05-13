ECG appoints Jones Ofori-Addo as acting managing director

Engineer Jones Ofori-Addo is newly appointed ECG Managing

Engineer Jones Ofori-Addo has been appointed by the Board of Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana as acting Managing Director following the statutory age retirement of Kwame Agyeman–Budu, until a substantive appointment is made.

The appointment of Mr. Jones Ofori–Addo, takes effect on May 13, 2022.



Engineer Jones Ofori–Addo before his new appointment was the Deputy Managing Director responsible for sales, customer service, and finance at the ECG.



Kwame Agyeman-Budu who was appointed as the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana on 3 November 2019, served as the Deputy Managing Director of the company after he took over from Engineer Samuel Boakye-Appiah, who was directed to vacate his post after serving for almost 3 years.



In a circular numbered 2022/139, dated 12 May 2022 and signed by Ms. Cynthia Amartey, the Director in charge of Human Resources at ECG, she said, “All Staff is expected to give him the maximum support in the discharge of his duties,” the circular copied to all Directors, General Managers, Supervisors, the General Secretary/PUWU, among others, stated.

