ECG arrests carpenter for selling fake meters at GH¢900

Fake ECG meter

A carpenter in the Adentan municipality has been apprehended by the Electricity of Ghana for selling fake meters.

He confessed to have sold about 40 counterfeit electricity meters to unsuspecting customers at a price of GH¢900 each.



He was arrested after the Accra East Region of the ECG embarked on an operation in the Adentan New Site area after a tip-off.



The accused revealed that he was supplied the meters from a local assembly member at GH¢800, thereby, selling it at GH¢900 to make a profit of GH¢100.



Speaking on this issue with Citi News, the General Manager responsible for Legal and Prosecution at ECG, Paul Assibi Abariga, said the accused person would be arrigned before court on Friday, September 29, 2023.



He noted that his accomplices would also be brought to book.



Paul Assibi Abariga said the operation carried out forms part of efforts by ECG to fight illegal connection and sale of counterfeit meters.

"It aims to ensure that consumers receive genuine and reliable meters while holding wrongdoers accountable for their actions," Citi News reported.



SA/NOQ



